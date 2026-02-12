Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hilary Duff announces first world tour in nearly two decades

Video Player Placeholder
Disney Channel star returns to stage for first time in almost 20 years
  • Hilary Duff is returning to the world stage, announcing presale dates for US, UK, Mexico, Canada, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.
  • When teasing the Lucky Me tour, Duff released a video of her pulling iconic outfits out of a closet from her Lizzie McGuire days, including The Lizzie McGuire Movie, and referencing her song “So Yesterday.”
  • Tickets for her concerts go on sale Friday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m., with the presale beginning Wednesday, February 18.
  • Duff will perform at New York City’s Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum as well as Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado.
  • Her sixth album “Luck… Or Something” will be released February 20.

