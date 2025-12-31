Controversial ending of House of Dynamite defended by Oscar-winning director
- James Cameron defended the divisive ending of his ex-wife Kathryn Bigelow’s Netflix movie, A House of Dynamite.
- The film's conclusion was criticised by some viewers for its ambiguity, as it did not reveal the president's decision regarding a nuclear missile or its impact.
- Cameron stated he “utterly defended” the ending, comparing its inconclusive nature to the short story The Lady or the Tiger?
- He explained that the film's core message is that there is “no good outcome” once a nuclear missile is launched, underscoring the inherent danger of such weapons.
- Cameron highlighted that the American president's sole authority to launch a nuclear strike means the lives of everyone depend on one person, urging voters to consider this.