The long-running franchise that may never return

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny trailer 2
  • The Indiana Jones film franchise will not be returning to cinemas in the near future, as confirmed by departing Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy.
  • The most recent film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023), was a commercial failure, costing $419m to produce, making it one of the most expensive films ever made; however, it only managed to gross $384m in total.
  • Kennedy stated that the 2023 sequel was primarily made because Harrison Ford himself wanted another opportunity to play the character.
  • Harrison Ford expressed no regrets about making the film, despite its poor box office performance, stating he was ”still happy” he made it.
  • The film introduced time travel to the series and saw Ford's character partnered with Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Helena.
