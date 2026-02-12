ITV faces backlash over cancelling British Soap Awards
- ITV has announced that the British Soap Awards will not take place in 2026, with its return in 2027 currently unknown.
- The annual ceremony, which has celebrated British soaps since 1999, was paused for two years during the pandemic before returning in 2023 and 2025.
- Fans have expressed disappointment, noting that the recent 'Corriedale' crossover between Coronation Street and Emmerdale will not be recognised.
- The awards typically honour actors and shows from various soaps, including EastEnders, Coronation Street, Emmerdale, and Hollyoaks, with EastEnders winning Best British Soap in 2025.
- The event saw Jane McDonald step in as host in 2023 and 2025 following Philip Schofield's departure from ITV commitments.
