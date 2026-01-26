Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Love Island winner to return to rehab to address addiction issues

Love Island winner Jack Fincham released on bail after dangerous dog attack
  • Love Island winner Jack Fincham has announced he will return to rehabilitation for two months to address addiction issues.
  • Fincham, 34, admitted his previous rehab stay was unsuccessful because he did not fully acknowledge the severity of his problem at the time.
  • He stated on ITV’s Good Morning Britain that his struggles were not caused by fame but that it provided 'more means' to engage in his addictive behaviours.
  • Despite online criticism, Fincham expressed a desire to use his platform to help others, planning a two-month stay “up north”.
  • The announcement follows recent legal challenges for Fincham, including successfully appealing a jail term for dangerous dog offences and a previous extended suspended sentence for driving offences.
