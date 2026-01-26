Love Island winner to return to rehab to address addiction issues
- Love Island winner Jack Fincham has announced he will return to rehabilitation for two months to address addiction issues.
- Fincham, 34, admitted his previous rehab stay was unsuccessful because he did not fully acknowledge the severity of his problem at the time.
- He stated on ITV’s Good Morning Britain that his struggles were not caused by fame but that it provided 'more means' to engage in his addictive behaviours.
- Despite online criticism, Fincham expressed a desire to use his platform to help others, planning a two-month stay “up north”.
- The announcement follows recent legal challenges for Fincham, including successfully appealing a jail term for dangerous dog offences and a previous extended suspended sentence for driving offences.