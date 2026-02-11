James Van Der Beek dead at age 48 after cancer battle
- James Van Der Beek, best known for his starring role in the 1990s teen drama Dawson's Creek, has died at the age of 48.
- "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace,” his wife wrote on Instagram. “There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."
- Van Der Beek, a father of six, had been receiving treatment for stage 3 colorectal cancer after being diagnosed in summer 2023.
- The actor rose to fame as Dawson Leery in Dawson's Creek, which aired from 1998 to 2003, and continued a successful career in television and film, including roles in Varsity Blues and Don't Trust the B**** in Apartment 23.
- In his final months, he embraced his Christian faith, reflecting on his mortality and raising funds for cancer treatment, with his family attending a Dawson's Creek reunion in his honor after he was unable to attend due to illness.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks