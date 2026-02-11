Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

James Van Der Beek reflected on ‘new beginnings’ in final video before his death

James Van Der Beek shares hopes for the spring in final video before his death
  • James Van Der Beek, the star of Dawson's Creek, shared a video reflecting on new beginnings just weeks before his death at age 48.
  • His wife, Kimberly, said he "passed peacefully" and faced his final days with "courage, faith, and grace” in a statement confirming his death Wednesday.
  • Van Der Beek shared his final social media video on January 15.
  • He was reflecting on New Year's resolutions, expressing his intention to spend early 2026 "recovering and resting" before focusing on goals in the spring.
  • Van Der Beek was battling cancer before he died and he leaves behind six children.
