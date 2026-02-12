Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

James Van Der Beek fundraiser hits $1m mark for actor’s family

Video Player Placeholder
James Van Der Beek: Dawson’s Creek actor dies aged 48
  • Actor James Van Der Beek has died at the age of 48 following a prolonged battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer, which he first disclosed in November 2024.
  • His wife, Kimberly, has appealed for donations to a GoFundMe campaign set up by friends to support their family.
  • The fundraiser aims to alleviate the significant financial strain caused by Van Der Beek's extensive medical treatment for cancer.
  • The GoFundMe quickly surpassed its initial goal, raising over $1 million to cover essential living expenses, bills, and the children's education.
  • Tributes from fans and fellow actors, including Sarah Michelle Gellar and Chad Michael Murray, have poured in following the news of his death.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in