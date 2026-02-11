Tributes paid to James Van Der Beek after his death at age 48
- James Van Der Beek’s wife and fellow actors have shared heartbreaking tributes after his death at age 48.
- “I’m so sad for your beautiful family,” actress Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote. “While James’ legacy will always live on, this is a huge loss to not just your family but the world. F*** Cancer.”
- Chad Michael Murray said in a post, “Sending love and light to your beautiful family. James was a giant. We’re so so so sorry for what you’re going through. His words, art and humanity inspired all of us- he inspired us to be better in all ways. God bless you guys.”
- Van Der Beek, a father of six, had been battling cancer since summer 2023. His death was confirmed by his wife, who wrote on Instagram, “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace.
- She continued, “There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."
