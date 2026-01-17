Jennifer Lawrence on why she lost role in Tarantino film
- Jennifer Lawrence has reflected on missing out on the role of Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino’s film Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood.
- She said that she was made to feel she was “not pretty enough” to portray the late actor, a role ultimately played by Margot Robbie.
- Lawrence also confirmed she had previously turned down a part in Tarantino's 2015 Western thriller, The Hateful Eight, which went to Jennifer Jason Leigh.
- Tarantino had also considered Lawrence for the role of Squeaky, one of Charles Manson’s followers, in Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, a part later taken by Dakota Fanning.
- Sharon Tate’s sister, Debra, publicly expressed a preference for Margot Robbie to play her sister, citing Robbie's physical beauty and resemblance.