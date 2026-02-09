Real Housewives star faces backlash after saying Bad Bunny’s halftime show had ‘no white people’
- Reality TV personality Jill Zarin criticised Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show, expressing dismay that it was performed in Spanish and featured no white people.
- Zarin, known from The Real Housewives of New York, described the performance as the “worst ever” and interpreted it as a “political statement” and an “ICE thing”.
- She also made a comment about Lady Gaga's appearance, suggesting she had a facelift.
- Following widespread backlash for her remarks, Zarin deleted the video from her Instagram.
- Fans and critics alike condemned her comments, with many questioning her relevance and future projects.
