Alan Cumming addresses swearing as Bafta viewers hear tourettes syndrome tic from crowd

Alan Cumming explains why viewers may have heard 'heckling' during Bafta Film Awards
  • English actor Robert Aramayo, 33, was the surprise winner of the Best Actor award at the 2026 Baftas, beating major Hollywood stars like Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet.
  • He won the award for his role in I Swear, a biographical drama about the Scottish Tourette syndrome campaigner John Davidson, 54, who became the unlikely face of the condition when he was just a teenager.
  • Tourette's is a neurological condition characterised by involuntary motor and vocal tics, such as coughs, twitches, and articulated phrases. A small percentage of individuals with Tourette's also experience coprolalia, which involves involuntary swearing or making socially inappropriate remarks.
  • Davidson was present at the Sunday's ceremony at London's Royal Festival Hall, with several of his involuntary outbursts audible during the broadcast, including slurs and heckling numerous presenters.
  • Host Alan Cumming repeatedly addressed the audience, explaining that the strong language was due to Tourette's syndrome and asking for understanding, noting that the condition involves involuntary tics.

