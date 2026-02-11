The brutal heckle which still haunts comedy star years later
- Comedian Josh Widdicombe recalled a "brutal heckle" from early in his career where an audience member told him: "In 10 years, you’ll be average."
- Widdicombe, whose comedy career began in 2008, stated that the specific wording of the heckle "stuck with" him.
- He advised against heckling at comedy gigs, explaining that while comedians should be able to handle them, heckles "don’t add to the experience."
- The comedian also spoke about experiencing a "mental collapse" in 2022 due to severe burnout, leading to panic-attack-led insomnia and his eventual use of antidepressants.
- Widdicombe, known for shows like Taskmaster and the Parenting Hell podcast, is currently on his UK comedy tour, Not My Cup of Tea, and has launched a new podcast, Josh Widdicombe’s Museum of Pop Culture.
