Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The brutal heckle which still haunts comedy star years later

Josh Widdicombe mocks Laurence Fox over England players stance
  • Comedian Josh Widdicombe recalled a "brutal heckle" from early in his career where an audience member told him: "In 10 years, you’ll be average."
  • Widdicombe, whose comedy career began in 2008, stated that the specific wording of the heckle "stuck with" him.
  • He advised against heckling at comedy gigs, explaining that while comedians should be able to handle them, heckles "don’t add to the experience."
  • The comedian also spoke about experiencing a "mental collapse" in 2022 due to severe burnout, leading to panic-attack-led insomnia and his eventual use of antidepressants.
  • Widdicombe, known for shows like Taskmaster and the Parenting Hell podcast, is currently on his UK comedy tour, Not My Cup of Tea, and has launched a new podcast, Josh Widdicombe’s Museum of Pop Culture.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in