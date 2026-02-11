Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively show up to first court appearance matching

  • Actors Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively attended a court-ordered settlement conference in New York City regarding their ongoing legal dispute.
  • The former co-stars arrived at the courthouse wearing coincidentally coordinated olive-green outfits, with Baldoni accompanied by his wife.
  • Lively is suing Baldoni, who also directed It Ends with Us, and the film's producers for alleged sexual harassment and orchestrating a campaign to damage her reputation.
  • Baldoni, who denies Lively's claims, had a previous $400 million countersuit for extortion and defamation dismissed.
  • If a settlement is not reached during the conference, the case is scheduled to proceed to trial in May.
