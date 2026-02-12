Krispy Kreme giving away thousands of free donuts on Friday the 13th
- Krispy Kreme is giving away 13,000 12-count boxes of original glazed doughnuts at random to customers at participating US locations.
- The promotion aims to reverse the traditional bad luck associated with Friday the 13th.
- Winners will receive a coupon for a free dozen doughnuts, which can be redeemed within 13 days starting from Feb. 15.
- A list of participating Krispy Kreme shops is available on the company's website.
- This is not the first Friday the 13th promotion by Krispy Kreme; in 2024, they offered a dozen doughnuts for 13 cents with a purchase.
