Kylie Minogue debuts new song that has been a decade in the making
- Pop superstar Kylie Minogue is set to release a special 10th-anniversary Christmas album, titled Kylie Christmas (Fully Wrapped).
- The album features a new track called "Xmas", which Minogue revealed has been a decade in the making and debuted on BBC Radio 2.
- Minogue recorded the new songs during brief intervals while on her Tension Tour earlier this year, despite her busy schedule.
- In addition to "Xmas", the album includes three other brand new tracks: "Hot In December", "This Time Of Year", and "Office Party".
- Kylie Christmas (Fully Wrapped) is scheduled for release on 5 December and is currently available for pre-order.