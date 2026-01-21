Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Margot Robbie opens up about ‘codependent’ bond with Jacob Elordi

Related: Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi fight and kiss in new Wuthering Heights trailer
  • Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi are starring as Catherine and Heathcliff in an upcoming film adaptation of Emily Brontë’s novel, Wuthering Heights.
  • Robbie described developing a quick, “codependent” relationship with Elordi on set, noting his constant presence in her vicinity.
  • Director Emerald Fennell confirmed she did not instruct Elordi to observe Robbie and even had to ask him to leave at times.
  • Robbie admitted feeling “unnerved” and “lost” when Elordi was not watching her, while Elordi called their dynamic a “mutual obsession”, praising Robbie as an ”elite actor”.
  • Robbie defended Elordi's casting as Heathcliff, a character traditionally depicted with dark features, despite fan disapproval, asking audiences to watch the film before judging.
