Mick Jagger’s fiancée reportedly attacked at London club

Mick Jagger arrives at Versailles ahead of state banquet with King Charles
  • Melanie Hamrick, fiancée of Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, reported being "physically attacked" in London.
  • She stated that two muggers grabbed her from behind near Annabel's private members club in Mayfair.
  • Hamrick shared details of the incident in a now-deleted Instagram post on Wednesday, 11 February.
  • She expressed gratitude to friends who intervened to protect her during the alleged attack.
  • Hamrick conveyed feeling "shaken, sad and heartbroken" by the experience.
