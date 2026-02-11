Mick Jagger’s fiancée reportedly attacked at London club
- Melanie Hamrick, fiancée of Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, reported being "physically attacked" in London.
- She stated that two muggers grabbed her from behind near Annabel's private members club in Mayfair.
- Hamrick shared details of the incident in a now-deleted Instagram post on Wednesday, 11 February.
- She expressed gratitude to friends who intervened to protect her during the alleged attack.
- Hamrick conveyed feeling "shaken, sad and heartbroken" by the experience.
