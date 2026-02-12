Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Melanie Hamrick – fiancée of Mick Jagger – ‘physically attacked’ in London

Mick Jagger with his partner Melanie Hamrick
Mick Jagger with his partner Melanie Hamrick (AFP/Getty)
  • Melanie Hamrick, the fiancée of Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, reported being "physically attacked" in London.
  • The incident took place on Wednesday, 11 February, at the private members' club Annabel's in Mayfair.
  • Hamrick stated that two individuals grabbed her from behind, but friends intervened to protect her.
  • She expressed feeling "shaken, sad and heartbroken" following the assault, in a since-deleted Instagram post.
  • This attack occurred shortly after a body, believed to be that of Alexander Key, the partner of Jagger's granddaughter Assisi Jackson, was found in Cornwall.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in