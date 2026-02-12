Melanie Hamrick – fiancée of Mick Jagger – ‘physically attacked’ in London
- Melanie Hamrick, the fiancée of Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, reported being "physically attacked" in London.
- The incident took place on Wednesday, 11 February, at the private members' club Annabel's in Mayfair.
- Hamrick stated that two individuals grabbed her from behind, but friends intervened to protect her.
- She expressed feeling "shaken, sad and heartbroken" following the assault, in a since-deleted Instagram post.
- This attack occurred shortly after a body, believed to be that of Alexander Key, the partner of Jagger's granddaughter Assisi Jackson, was found in Cornwall.
