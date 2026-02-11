Morgan Freeman becomes latest Hollywood star to advertise a British institution
- Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman stars in a new Warburtons advert, celebrating the British baking firm's 150th anniversary.
- The two-minute commercial, set to premiere on ITV on 14 February, features Freeman narrating the company's history and humorously questioning the nature of a crumpet.
- Freeman joins a list of A-list celebrities, including Olivia Colman, George Clooney, Robert De Niro, and Samuel L Jackson, who have previously fronted campaigns for the family-run business.
- The advert includes historical montages, a Top Gun parody, and cameos from Olivia Colman (as a wanted poster) and Paddington Bear.
- Jonathan Warburton praised Freeman as the 'world’s most recognisable storyteller' for bringing an 'epic and memorable scale' to the company's history.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks