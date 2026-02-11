Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Morgan Freeman becomes latest Hollywood star to advertise a British institution

Samuel Jackson stars in new Warburtons bread advert
  • Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman stars in a new Warburtons advert, celebrating the British baking firm's 150th anniversary.
  • The two-minute commercial, set to premiere on ITV on 14 February, features Freeman narrating the company's history and humorously questioning the nature of a crumpet.
  • Freeman joins a list of A-list celebrities, including Olivia Colman, George Clooney, Robert De Niro, and Samuel L Jackson, who have previously fronted campaigns for the family-run business.
  • The advert includes historical montages, a Top Gun parody, and cameos from Olivia Colman (as a wanted poster) and Paddington Bear.
  • Jonathan Warburton praised Freeman as the 'world’s most recognisable storyteller' for bringing an 'epic and memorable scale' to the company's history.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in