Liam Neeson’s Naked Gun reboot slammed by creator for ‘ruining’ series
- David Zucker, co-creator of The Naked Gun franchise, has criticised Paramount and producer Seth MacFarlane for "ruining" last year's reboot of the film series.
- Zucker labelled the decision to replace original star Leslie Nielsen with Liam Neeson as "moronic", despite admitting he has not seen the new film.
- He revealed that Paramount overlooked his own proposed script for a fourth Naked Gun film, which would have featured a young actor in a James Bond-style setting.
- Zucker believes Hollywood studios are too risk-averse, opting for big names like MacFarlane and Neeson over original concepts, and chose the "wrong thing".
- He has repurposed his unmade Naked Gun 4 script as Counter Intelijence and is currently working on a film noir spoof and an online comedy class.
