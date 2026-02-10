Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Noah Kahan’s presale just got underway. Here’s how to secure tickets

Cabinet minister Lucy Powell got her Oasis tickets 'after hours of waiting' via Ticketmaster
  • Noah Kahan is embarking on a 23-date North American stadium tour this summer, following the release of his new single and upcoming album, both titled "The Great Divide."
  • Fans wishing to participate in the presale were required to sign up via Ticketmaster by Feb. 5 and submit a selfie or photo ID for verification purposes.
  • The tour, which kicks off on June 11, will see Kahan perform at major venues including Boston’s Fenway Park, Los Angeles’ Rose Bowl Stadium, and New York’s Citi Field, with Gigi Perez as a special guest.
  • Tickets for the tour are non-transferable and can only be resold at their original price through Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange.
  • The Noah Kahan Artist Presale commenced on Tuesday, Feb. 10 at 12 p.m. local time, with those who missed the sign-up able to purchase tickets via verified resale platforms.

