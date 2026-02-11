The Pogues pay tribute to ‘heartbeat’ of band after death at 72
- Andrew Ranken, drummer and founding member of The Pogues, has died at the age of 72.
- The band announced his passing on Wednesday, saying that he died on 10 February, though his cause of death was not disclosed.
- Known as 'The Clobberer', Ranken joined the legendary English Celtic band in 1983 and contributed to iconic songs such as “Fairytale of New York” and “Dirty Old Town”.
- The Pogues paid tribute to Ranken as a “true friend and brother” and the “heartbeat” of the band.
- His death follows that of the band's vocalist Shane MacGowan in 2023.
