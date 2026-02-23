Prince William makes first public speech since Andrew’s arrest
- The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) in London, marking their first joint appearance at the event since 2023.
- Prince William, who serves as the president of BAFTA, presented the prestigious fellowship award to Dame Donna Langley for her significant contributions to film and television.
- William remarked that he needed to be in a “calm state” to watch the film Hamnet, while Kate shared that she had seen it and it left her with “puffy eyes” due to its powerful portrayal of “intergenerational grief”.
- The Princess of Wales also noted that her children are developing an interest in film, viewing it as a valuable medium for discussing challenging subjects.
- This engagement was William's first public appearance since the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, with Kate having made her first public appearance since the arrest the previous day.
