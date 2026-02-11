Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hollywood star to return to West End this summer

Exclusive Trailer for 50th anniversary rerelease of The Producers - trailer
  • US actor and comedian Richard Kind is set to return to London's West End, reprising his acclaimed role as Max Bialystock in the musical The Producers.
  • Kind will join the production at the Garrick Theatre from 23 March for a limited seven-week run, concluding on 11 May.
  • He will temporarily replace Olivier Award nominee Andy Nyman, allowing Nyman to premiere his co-created play The Psychic at York Theatre Royal.
  • Kind previously played Max Bialystock on Broadway in 2004 and at the Hollywood Bowl in 2012, expressing his excitement to return to the 'comic masterpiece'.
  • Creator Mel Brooks praised Kind as a 'true force of nature', highlighting his talent and energy for the role in the satirical comedy.
In full

