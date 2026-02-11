Robbie Williams announces surprise UK gig — how to get tickets
- Robbie Williams is set to perform an intimate concert at Aviva Studios in Manchester on 27 February as part of Brits Week.
- The concert series, which also features artists like Olivia Dean and Spiritualized, aims to raise money for the charity War Child.
- Williams will perform tracks from his latest album, Britpop, and his debut solo LP, Life Thru A Lens, supported by indie pop band Lottery Winners.
- All proceeds from the Brits Week shows will go towards War Child's initiatives providing aid, education, and mental health support for children impacted by war.
- Tickets for Williams’ concert will go on general sale at 10am on Friday, with a pre-sale launch at 10am on Thursday; a limited number of tickets for other shows are on sale now from the Brits Week website.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks