Strictly judge admits ‘surprise’ at departure of long-serving hosts
- Shirley Ballas, head judge of Strictly Come Dancing, expressed surprise and sadness regarding the departure of long-serving hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly.
- Winkleman and Daly, who had co-hosted the BBC One series since 2014, announced their exit in October, with their final joint appearance on Christmas Day.
- Ballas also disclosed that she nearly quit the show in 2018 due to public intrusion and criticism, but her son encouraged her to remain for the platform it provided.
- She utilises her public role to advocate for male suicide awareness and men's mental health, inspired by her brother's death, and supports relevant charities.
- Furthermore, Ballas revealed she declined an offer for the weight-loss drug Ozempic, citing her mother's advice about insufficient research and potential downsides.