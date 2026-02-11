Did The Simpsons predict the Epstein files?
- A 2000 episode of The Simpsons, titled “The Computer Wore Menace Shoes,” has resurfaced due to its apparent parallels with Jeffrey Epstein's island.
- In the episode, Homer Simpson is kidnapped and taken to a mysterious island where powerful figures send individuals who “know too much” about their operations.
- Fans are drawing comparisons between the episode's plot and the allegations surrounding Epstein, who was accused of sex-trafficking girls on his private islands.
- The show's creator, Matt Groening, was named in unsealed court documents related to Epstein's case.
- Virginia Giuffre alleged she gave Groening a foot massage on Epstein's private jet when she was 16, though no further misconduct was claimed.
