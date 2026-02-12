Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Taylor Swift comments on Olympian’s post after finish line proposal

Johnson's longtime boyfriend, Connor Watkins, proposed to her near the finish line while surrounded by members of the U.S. Ski Team
Johnson's longtime boyfriend, Connor Watkins, proposed to her near the finish line while surrounded by members of the U.S. Ski Team (AP)
  • American downhill champion Breezy Johnson got a nod from Taylor Swift, congratulating her on her finish line proposal.
  • Johnson got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Connor Watkins, at the Winter Olympics in Cortina Thursday.
  • Watkins proposed near the finish line after Johnson's super-G race, reciting lyrics from a Taylor Swift song and holding a ring box engraved with lyrics from The Alchemy.
  • Johnson, who had crashed during her race but was unharmed, tearfully accepted the blue and white sapphire ring.
  • Swift commented on Johnson’s Instagram post about the proposal, writing, “’Where’s the trophy? He just comes running over to me.’ CONGRATULATIONS!!!”
