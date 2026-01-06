Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tim Allen claims he talked Trump out of Hollywood career

Tim Allen reveals moment Donald Trump realized he didn't want to be a movie producer
  • Tim Allen claimed he once talked Donald Trump out of becoming a film producer.
  • Allen recounted the conversation on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast, stating it happened before Trump entered politics, when he was on The Apprentice.
  • Trump was considering moving to Los Angeles to enter the film business and discussed potential movie costs and studio setup.
  • Allen explained the financial risks of film production, including high promotion costs and the difficulty of recouping losses, contrasting it with real estate investments.
  • According to Allen, this discussion led Trump to decide against entering the film industry, concluding that a bad film offered no tangible asset like a building.
