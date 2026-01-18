Another actor slams ‘little man’ Trump over ‘absurd’ Greenland threat
- Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on European nations that oppose his plans to annex Greenland.
- Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgård condemned Trump's demands as "absurd" and accused him of megalomania, suggesting his interest in Greenland was for minerals.
- Trump had previously expressed a long-standing interest in purchasing Greenland, citing "national security" reasons for his intentions.
- The proposed tariffs, set at 25 percent, would target countries including Denmark, France, Germany, the U.K., the Netherlands, and Sweden.
- Denmark and its European allies have firmly rejected Trump's threats, reiterating that Greenland is not for sale and criticising the notion as unacceptable.