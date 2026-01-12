Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

When does Love Island: All Stars 2026 start?

Love Island stars engaged after weeks of secrecy
  • The launch of ITV's Love Island: All Stars was postponed due to ongoing wildfires near the show's villa in South Africa.
  • Production was initially halted on Saturday, 10 January, with ITV prioritising health and safety concerns for the cast and crew.
  • Filming for the series is now expected to resume this week, though a new airdate has not yet been confirmed.
  • Authorities in South Africa reported progress in containing one of the major fires in the Western Cape region by Sunday, 11 January.
  • The cast for the third series of Love Island: All Stars includes former Islanders such as Leanne Amaning, Jack Keating, and Millie Court.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in