When does Love Island: All Stars 2026 start?
- The launch of ITV's Love Island: All Stars was postponed due to ongoing wildfires near the show's villa in South Africa.
- Production was initially halted on Saturday, 10 January, with ITV prioritising health and safety concerns for the cast and crew.
- Filming for the series is now expected to resume this week, though a new airdate has not yet been confirmed.
- Authorities in South Africa reported progress in containing one of the major fires in the Western Cape region by Sunday, 11 January.
- The cast for the third series of Love Island: All Stars includes former Islanders such as Leanne Amaning, Jack Keating, and Millie Court.