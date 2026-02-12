Who was fired from The Apprentice tonight?
- AI product consultant Tanmay Hingorani from London has become the fourth candidate to be fired from the current series of The Apprentice.
- Lord Sugar dismissed Hingorani following a disastrous negotiation during a chicken and egg-themed challenge.
- Hingorani stated he 'took the bullet' for securing a low deal with a corporate client, specifically shaking hands on £11.80 after a teammate suggested £12.
- He expressed disappointment, feeling his dismissal was unfair and that another candidate, Megan Ruiter, should have been fired instead.
- Had he won, Hingorani planned to launch an AI-powered digital loyalty and marketing platform for food and drink businesses.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks