Zayn Malik defends eye-watering tooth fairy gift for his daughter
- Zayn Malik revealed he gave his five-year-old daughter, Khai, $500 for her first lost tooth, defending the lavish gift by stating he works hard.
- The former One Direction star, who shares Khai with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, expressed gratitude for being able to provide for his daughter, contrasting it with his own financially unstable upbringing in Bradford.
- Malik acknowledged Khai's unconventional upbringing due to her parents' celebrity status, noting it differs from a typical reality.
- He candidly stated in the interview that he was never “in love” with Gigi Hadid during their relationship, though he holds immense respect for her as Khai's mother.
- Malik also discussed his retreat from the public eye following allegations involving Yolanda Hadid in 2021 and his subsequent return with new music.
