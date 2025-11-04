Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Second escaped monkey shot dead with third still on loose after dramatic getaway

  • A second monkey that escaped a truck crash on a Mississippi highway has been shot and killed by a civilian.
  • Authorities are continuing their search for a third monkey that remains at large following the incident.
  • A woman who shot and killed the first monkey on Sunday stated she feared for her children's safety and had been warned about potential diseases carried by the primates.
  • Officials have advised the public not to approach the Rhesus monkeys due to their aggressive nature and potential health risks.
  • The monkeys were being transported by PreLabs for biomedical research, with the company stating they were not carrying known diseases but were likely disoriented.
