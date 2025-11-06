Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

GPs told to improve ADHD care amid growing waiting list

Adults with ADHD may die up to 11 years younger, new research finds
  • An ADHD Taskforce report recommends that all GPs in England receive better training to recognise signs of ADHD, aiming to address extensive waiting lists for diagnosis and care.
  • The report highlights that GPs currently have a limited role in ADHD care, unlike other chronic conditions, and should be equipped for initial screening and appropriate referrals.
  • The Royal College of General Practitioners supports increased GP involvement but emphasises that any changes require dedicated funding, training, and an integrated system to ensure safe and effective delivery.
  • This call for action follows a BBC investigation revealing that many specialist adult ADHD services are ceasing to accept new patients or implementing stricter criteria due to overwhelming demand.
  • The Taskforce chair, Professor Anita Thapar, stressed that ADHD is significantly under-recognised and under-treated in England, leading to severe long-term health and social consequences if left unsupported.
