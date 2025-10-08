Aubrey Plaza’s newest children novel is ‘an homage’ to her grandmother
- Aubrey Plaza reflected on life advice from her grandmother during a recent appearance on the Today show, months after the death of her husband, Jeff Baena.
- The 41-year-old actor promoted her new children's novel, Luna and the Witch Throw a Halloween Party, which she described as an homage to her grandmother, Margie.
- Plaza shared that her grandmother taught her that “life is a party and no matter what happens, we have to have fun and move forward.”
- Her husband, director-screenwriter Jeff Baena, died by suicide in January at the age of 47; the couple had been together for 10 years and collaborated on several films.
- Plaza has previously spoken about her grief, describing it as a “daily struggle” and “a giant ocean of awfulness” during an August podcast appearance.