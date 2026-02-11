The low-calorie vegetable that can boost energy and exercise performance
- Beetroot is a nutrient-dense root vegetable packed with vitamins, minerals, and compounds that support heart and gut health, reduce inflammation, and boost energy levels.
- Its low-calorie density and high fibre content make it beneficial for weight management, offering substantial nutritional value compared to high-calorie snacks.
- The vegetable's distinctive purple hue contributes to a diverse, plant-based diet, which is crucial for feeding gut microbes and promoting overall gut health.
- Beetroot offers significant advantages for athletes and exercisers, including improved muscular strength, aerobic endurance, faster recovery, and enhanced high-intensity performance.
- Experts recommend consuming one to two medium beets a few times weekly for general health, or up to 250ml of beetroot juice two to three hours before exercise for concentrated benefits, ideally raw or grated to preserve nutrients.
