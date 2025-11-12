Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cardamom can help curb caffeine cravings, study shows

Cardamom has numerous health benefits
Cardamom has numerous health benefits (Getty)
  • Cardamom can reduce chronic inflammation, which is linked to serious conditions such as cancer and heart disease.
  • The spice has been shown to help lower high blood pressure and possesses antibacterial properties, effective against bacteria causing gum disease.
  • Historically used for digestion, cardamom contains plant chemicals called flavonoids that relax blood vessels and prevent blood clots.
  • Beyond its health benefits, cardamom is a versatile spice used in both sweet and savoury dishes globally.
  • It may also be used to curb coffee cravings and is widely recognised for its ability to freshen breath.
In full

