Cardamom can help curb caffeine cravings, study shows
- Cardamom can reduce chronic inflammation, which is linked to serious conditions such as cancer and heart disease.
- The spice has been shown to help lower high blood pressure and possesses antibacterial properties, effective against bacteria causing gum disease.
- Historically used for digestion, cardamom contains plant chemicals called flavonoids that relax blood vessels and prevent blood clots.
- Beyond its health benefits, cardamom is a versatile spice used in both sweet and savoury dishes globally.
- It may also be used to curb coffee cravings and is widely recognised for its ability to freshen breath.