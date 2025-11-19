Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Committee reveals the type of milk children of nursery-age should drink

Toddler confronts her mother over fresh milk
  • A minister has confirmed there are no current plans to include dairy-free alternatives in the national Nursery Milk Scheme.
  • The Nursery Milk Scheme presently only allows reimbursement for cows' milk and infant formula based on cows' milk.
  • This stance follows a review by scientific committees, which identified nutritional risks associated with replacing cows' milk with plant-based products, including potential higher sugar intake and reduced access to certain minerals and vitamins for infants.
  • The committees advised that whole or semi-skimmed cows' milk is preferable for children aged one to five who consume animal products.
  • Fortified and unsweetened almond, oat, and soya drinks are considered acceptable alternatives, with soya being preferred due to its higher protein content.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in