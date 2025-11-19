Committee reveals the type of milk children of nursery-age should drink
- A minister has confirmed there are no current plans to include dairy-free alternatives in the national Nursery Milk Scheme.
- The Nursery Milk Scheme presently only allows reimbursement for cows' milk and infant formula based on cows' milk.
- This stance follows a review by scientific committees, which identified nutritional risks associated with replacing cows' milk with plant-based products, including potential higher sugar intake and reduced access to certain minerals and vitamins for infants.
- The committees advised that whole or semi-skimmed cows' milk is preferable for children aged one to five who consume animal products.
- Fortified and unsweetened almond, oat, and soya drinks are considered acceptable alternatives, with soya being preferred due to its higher protein content.