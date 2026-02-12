Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Popular cookie snack recalled over choking hazard

Botulism, listeria, and recalls: How recalls work
  • Mondelez Global LLC has recalled Chips Ahoy! Baked Bites Brookie products due to a potential choking hazard.
  • The recall was initiated because some batches may contain small clumps of corn starch, posing a risk, especially to young children and elderly consumers.
  • Initially announced in December 2025, the recall was expanded to include additional product codes and best-by dates and was listed on the FDA website on February 4.
  • Affected products include various package sizes of Baked Bites Brookie with best-by dates ranging from May 9 to May 18, 2026.
  • Consumers are advised not to consume the recalled items and should either dispose of them or contact Mondelez Global for further information; no injuries or illnesses have been reported.
