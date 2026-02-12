Popular cookie snack recalled over choking hazard
- Mondelez Global LLC has recalled Chips Ahoy! Baked Bites Brookie products due to a potential choking hazard.
- The recall was initiated because some batches may contain small clumps of corn starch, posing a risk, especially to young children and elderly consumers.
- Initially announced in December 2025, the recall was expanded to include additional product codes and best-by dates and was listed on the FDA website on February 4.
- Affected products include various package sizes of Baked Bites Brookie with best-by dates ranging from May 9 to May 18, 2026.
- Consumers are advised not to consume the recalled items and should either dispose of them or contact Mondelez Global for further information; no injuries or illnesses have been reported.
