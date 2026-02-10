Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Doctor reveals best time to stop drinking coffee to improve sleep

Can't sleep at night? A doctor explains why a beloved product may be keeping you awake
  • Dr Nighat Arif appeared on This Morning to discuss the importance of "sleep hygiene" for optimising sleep.
  • Sleep hygiene involves winding down before bedtime to improve the quality of sleep.
  • A recent study highlighted the need for a seven-hour window without caffeine before bed.
  • It is also recommended to avoid alcohol for three to four hours before sleeping.
  • Dr Arif explained that coffee tricks the brain into alertness, suggesting a daily caffeine cut-off around 2pm.
