Beverley Callard issues hospital update after breast cancer diagnosis
- Coronation Street actor Beverley Callard has provided a health update after revealing her breast cancer diagnosis.
- The 68-year-old, who played Liz McDonald, announced the news on RTÉ’s Late Late Show on Friday, 6 February.
- Callard stated that the illness was discovered in its "very early stages".
- Before undergoing tests on Wednesday, 11 February, she expressed feeling "really positive" about her condition.
- She later shared a video from home, updating followers on the subsequent stages of her treatment.
