Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Beverley Callard issues hospital update after breast cancer diagnosis

Beverley Callard shares health update from hospital
  • Coronation Street actor Beverley Callard has provided a health update after revealing her breast cancer diagnosis.
  • The 68-year-old, who played Liz McDonald, announced the news on RTÉ’s Late Late Show on Friday, 6 February.
  • Callard stated that the illness was discovered in its "very early stages".
  • Before undergoing tests on Wednesday, 11 February, she expressed feeling "really positive" about her condition.
  • She later shared a video from home, updating followers on the subsequent stages of her treatment.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in