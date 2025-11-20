Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The surprising health benefits of this Thanksgiving favorite

Thanksgiving cranberry sauce recipe from Rye
  • Cranberries, a popular Thanksgiving fruit native to North America, are rich in nutrients and offer significant health benefits.
  • They are a powerhouse of antioxidants, including vitamins C and E, quercetin, flavanols and anthocyanins, which protect against inflammation and infection.
  • Specific compounds like proanthocyanidins contribute to urinary tract, oral and gut health, potentially reducing the risk of stomach cancer, while pectin helps lower cholesterol.
  • The U.S. is a leading producer, with Wisconsin supplying over half the global demand, and the annual harvest occurs from mid-September to November.
  • Historically used by Native Americans for medicine and dye, cranberries were adopted by Pilgrims, and modern cranberry sauce was popularized by Elizabeth Lee, a co-founder of Ocean Spray.
