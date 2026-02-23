Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cruise ship sets new Guinness World Record for most margaritas sold

Passengers aboard the Regal Princess cruise ship drank a total of 3,410 margaritas in eight hours
Passengers aboard the Regal Princess cruise ship drank a total of 3,410 margaritas in eight hours (Getty/iStock)
  • Passengers aboard the Regal Princess cruise ship set a new Guinness World Record for the most margaritas sold in eight hours.
  • The record was achieved on 17 February while the ship was in Cozumel, Mexico, during a seven-day voyage from Galveston, Texas.
  • A total of 3,410 margaritas were consumed, significantly surpassing the previous record of 2,728.
  • The drinks were made with Pantalones Organic Blanco Tequila, a brand co-founded by actor Matthew McConaughey, who sent a congratulatory message.
  • The ship returned to Galveston on National Margarita Day, with the cruise line noting the drink's potential origins in the Texan city.
