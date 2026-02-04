Dave Coulier urges public to get checked after ‘rollercoaster’ cancer battle
- Dave Coulier, 66, has announced he is in remission from both tongue cancer and Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
- The actor revealed his tongue cancer diagnosis in December, just a year after completing treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. “It's been a rollercoaster ride for sure,” he said.
- Coulier shared his journey on Good Morning America, emphasising the importance of early detection and encouraging people to get regular health checks.
- He was first diagnosed with a "very aggressive" non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2024 after discovering a lump, undergoing chemotherapy until February 2025.
- A checkup for his lymphoma in December led to the discovery of p16 squamous carcinoma, a type of head and neck cancer at the base of his tongue, which he believes stemmed from HPV.
