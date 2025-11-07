The everyday hobby that can cut dementia risk
- Listening to music, especially familiar songs from a person's youth, can help ease the effects of dementia by stimulating multiple brain regions and supporting memory.
- Dr Punam Krishan, a GP, stated that music engages memory, attention, language, and emotions simultaneously, which helps keep the brain sharp and can evoke positive emotional memories.
- Studies have shown that music therapy, when tailored to individual needs, can provide an immediate, short-term reduction in agitation and anxiety, and improve attention and mood for those with advanced dementia.
- Research indicates that music can strengthen neural connections, improve mood, and aid memory recall, with active participation like singing having a greater impact on cognitive functions.
- Angelo Makri from the Alzheimer’s Society emphasised that music resonates deeply with people living with dementia, unlocking treasured memories and fostering connection, thereby positively impacting their wellbeing and quality of life.