When is Eid al-Fitr in 2026?
- Eid-al-Fitr is a celebration that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, where observant Muslims fast from dawn until sunset.
- In 2026, Eid al-Fitr is expected to fall on either Thursday 19th March or Friday 20th March, depending on the sighting of the moon.
- In the Islamic (Hijri) calendar, which operates on a lunar cycle, Eid al-Fitr occurs at the end of the month of Ramadan each year.
- Eid-al-Fitr lasts for one day, but celebrations often continue for several days in Muslim countries.
- The day is typically spent praying Eid prayers, enjoying time with family and loved ones, and enjoying good food.
