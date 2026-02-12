Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What is Fat Thursday? How to mark the annual Polish celebration

Pączki are traditional filled Polish doughnuts eaten on Fat Thursday
Pączki are traditional filled Polish doughnuts eaten on Fat Thursday (Wikimedia Commons)
  • Fat Thursday, known as Tłusty Czwartek, is a traditional Polish celebration held on the last Thursday before Lent; this year’s celebration falls on 12 February.
  • The primary custom involves people consuming pączki, which are soft, round Polish doughnuts.
  • These pączki are deep-fried, often filled with rose or plum jam, and typically topped with powdered sugar or icing.
  • According to tradition, eating at least one pączek on this day is believed to bring good luck for the upcoming year.
  • Although faworki, or angel wings, are also enjoyed, pączki are considered the main culinary highlight of the celebration.

