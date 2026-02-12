Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ferrari unveils first fully-electric vehicle to mixed reception

Iconic Apple product designer’s new Ferrari interior labelled ‘soulless and inappropriate’
  • Ferrari has unveiled its first fully-electric vehicle, named the Luce, in San Francisco on Monday, 9 February.
  • The electric sports car's cabin, interface, and user experience were developed in collaboration with LoveFrom, the creative collective founded by Sir Jony Ive.
  • Sir Jony Ive is widely recognised for his work in shaping iconic Apple products, including the iPhone.
  • The Luce has garnered mixed reactions from the public and critics.
  • While fans have praised its design as 'modern and classic', automobile designer Peter Stevens criticised it as 'utterly inappropriate' and 'soulless'.
In full

